eyeQ: a chance to top up on L&G

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary L&G Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Macro Relevance: 78%

Model Value: 232.69p

Fair Value Gap: -3.58% discount to model value Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) is a perennial favourite among retail investors, thanks in large part to its status as a great dividend payer. But it has lagged of late as the insurer works through internal issues as new management embarks on their business strategy. The first details around the new plan were unveiled in June and the market’s initial reaction wasn’t kind – the stock fell nearly 12%. Shares fell again earlier this month in line with equity markets more broadly. The stock has recovered the losses from that 5 Aug flash crash, but it has yet to recover the June losses. Maybe investors need to see firm evidence that the company has turned a corner under its new CEO. Fair enough, but from eyeQ’s perspective macro conditions have been improving over the last three weeks. Macro-warranted model value is up almost 9% since the 5 Aug low. Legal & General has lagged these gains and now sits 3.58% cheap to the overall macro environment. That’s the cheap end of eyeQ’s macro Valuation Gap ranges over the last year. Bottom-up investors may still want to see evidence that company fundamentals are also improving but, for macro players, this could be an opportunity to top up your holdings.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

