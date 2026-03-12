eyeQ: everything hinges on what oil does from here
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here, it highlights not a trade idea, but an aggressive spike in a key metric linked to UK mortgage rates and property stocks.
12th March 2026 10:52
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
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UK five-year swap rates
Macro Relevance: 32%
Model Value: 3.85%
Fair Value Gap: +15.8bp premium to model value
Data correct as at 12 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ (RICS) survey is a widely watched barometer of the UK property market, and the latest report out this morning adds to the growing sense of pessimism.
The survey period captures when war in the Middle East broke out and it shows estate agents are increasingly worried. Higher oil prices threatens higher inflation, which means less room for the Bank of England to cut rates (or, in a worst-case scenario, even pivot to rate hikes).
That backs up a story earlier in the week when it was revealed that nearly 500 mortgage deals have been pulled by providers. The biggest since the 2022 Liz Truss mini-budget.
The chart below shows eyeQ’s model for five-year swap rates. Five-year swaps in black have spiked 50bp - that’s an aggressive move.
eyeQ’s model shows inflation is the biggest driver of five-year swaps right now - that one factor accounts for nearly a third of our model. Macro model value, in orange, has also moved higher, but not to the same degree. The net result is five-year swap rates sits around 15 basis points above the 3.85% level that our model says is consistent with overall macro conditions.
This is not a signal or investment idea. Retail investors don’t trade swaps. They are complex financial instruments that only the big institutions with an ISDA (a legal contract that sets the rules for executing derivatives) can trade. But swaps have a massive impact on mortgage rates, on housing activity and, by extension, UK property stocks.
The caveat is low (32%) macro relevance - macro is not the bigger driver of things right now. Geopolitics and war in the Middle East is.
But there is hopefully some consolation that a fair degree of the inflation spike is already priced into the GBP swaps market. At least at these levels of crude oil. Note that energy is the second-biggest driver.
In short, everything hinges on what oil does from here. That dictates inflation expectation and will drive the Bank of England’s policy response.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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