eyeQ: high-risk stock gives standout signal

Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Strategy

Macro Relevance: 79%

Model Value: $233.03

Fair Value Gap: -69.29% discount to model value

Data correct as at 3 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Markets are in risk-off mode. The conflict in Iran was flagged in advance, but the market was set up for a limited and contained strike a la Venezuela. Not a protracted four to five-week grind that spreads around the region.

That puts equity investors on the defensive. So, any machine-generated signal comes with a big health warning. But this signal is such a standout we thought we had to share.

Bitcoin owner Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) is in a macro regime (macro relevance score 79%), model value is rising, and the stock is lagging. It now sits almost 70% cheap to aggregate macro conditions.

The reason model value is rising (it’s up 103% so far in 2026, 30% in the last month alone) is because of inflation. MSTR’s biggest driver is US inflation expectations. So, the commodity rally was already helping model value move up. Now we have oil prices spiking, and yesterday’s ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index surge speaks to the impact of tariffs. In short, the inflation outlook is providing a macro tailwind to Strategy.

A systematically generated signal always needs discretionary oversight. That’s even more essential in volatile markets like these. But for those who point to the fact that most geopolitical conflicts present decent dip-buying opportunities, there's merit in maybe not trading but researching potential targets to scale into.

Strategy is high risk, so needs extra work. But, from a macro perspective, it is starting to look interesting.