eyeQ: a hot sector triggers bearish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

BHP

Macro Relevance: 72%

Model Value: 2,248.55p

Fair Value Gap: +17.27% premium to model value

Data correct as at 18 February 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

BHP hit record highs after a great set of results. The pivot to “future-facing” metals is kicking in, with more profit coming from copper than iron ore for the first time ever; revenue beat expectations and there was a new deal to sell silver, which it produces as a byproduct.

Commodities are a hot sector, and BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP) looks a great pick for investors to get exposure.

So far, so good.

The only “but” in this positive outlook comes from the macro picture. Macro momentum has been strong for months. Since last April’s tariff shock, eyeQ model value is up nearly 30%.

But that improvement in macro conditions is showing signs of stalling. Rising risk aversion as the AI scare trade rolls through markets has become an offsetting headwind. Thus far, the market has ignored this and continued to take BHP higher. But that disconnect has now become sufficiently stretched to generate a bearish signal.

This is not a conventional bear note. BHP and miners in general have a strong story - commodity supercycle, the rotation trade, relative safe haven during the AI disruption and more.

This is more a warning that the stock price has now run ahead of macro fundamentals. As such, for the more tactically minded investors looking for potential candidates to top slice a little, BHP might be worth considering.