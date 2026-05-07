eyeQ: this is an interesting buying opportunity right now
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. A new bullish signal has been triggered here.
7th May 2026 10:00
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
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DoorDash
Macro Relevance: 77%
Model Value: $206.39
Fair Value Gap: -22.87%discount to model value
Data correct as at 7 May 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:DASH) reported last night and delivered (pun intended) good news. The second quarter is “off to a good start”, “demand continues to be quite strong” and it posted a 10% increase. So far at least, there are no signs that the consumer is changing behaviour because of the conflict in Iran.
There is, as always, one potential health warning. This could be an example of what economists often call the “lipstick effect” - sales of lipsticks do well in tough times because they’re deemed a small, affordable luxury.
So, this could be an example of the “K-shaped economy”. In terms of smaller indulgences, consumption patterns are comparatively unaffected. Bigger tickets - car purchases, home improvements - may suffer more.
This is why investors
1) Need to embrace a macro input into their process - every company, regardless of what it does is impacted by the economy it operates within
2) Can use eyeQ as an effective “cheat sheet”. Instead of reading long-winded opinion pieces which are the staple of macro analysis, we distil the critical ideas into a few lines.
For DoorDash:
- Macro relevance is up at 77%. In 2025, DoorDash was a function of company news. Today, macro matters. A lot.
- After the fallout from Iran in March, model fair value has bounced right back. It’s stalled more recently but it still sits over $200.
- The stock has also bounced, but not as much. In fact, it’s lagged so much it now sits almost 23% below macro fair value.
- That’s enough to trigger a new bullish signal.
Finally, we’d note that DASH has positive sensitivity to US inflation expectations. Higher inflation is good news for the stock price.
So, in short, cheap valuation (in macro terms), a beneficiary from higher inflation and a potential safe place to hide in a bifurcated (K-shaped) economy. DoorDash looks an interesting opportunity right now.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
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