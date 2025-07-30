eyeQ: the most interesting US Mag 7 stock

Source: eyeQ. The second chart shows our normal view of eyeQ model value - in a strong uptrend - and Meta’s stock price which was rallying but has stalled more recently. Earnings are, by definition, about bottom-up news: an update on company fundamentals. But the chart also shows our macro relevance score has moved back over our 65% threshold in the last few months. Tonight’s results will dictate what the stock price does next, but be aware that macro has become a significant driver of the stock as well. And while that valuation gap isn’t yet big enough to trigger an official bullish signal, it’s clear that among the US Magnificent Seven stocks, Meta looks the most interesting.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

