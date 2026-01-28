eyeQ: one for the tech stock and crypto bulls

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Robinhood

Macro Relevance: 69%

Model Value: $144.23

Fair Value Gap: -37.05% discount to model value

Data correct as at 28 January 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

We have a new bullish signal on Robinhood Markets Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HOOD), the financial services platform.

By lowering friction (zero commission, easy access, mobile based) and turning trading into a game, HOOD has become synonymous in the US with Gen Z trading stocks and crypto. Whatever your view of their business model, the macro picture has just become very interesting.

First, with a macro relevance score of 69%, the stock is back in a macro regime.

Second, after a strong rally for much of 2025, late last year the stock endured a correction. But now, after a period of sideways consolidation, macro momentum is showing signs of turning up. eyeQ model value has risen 12.4% so far in January.

The stock price, however, has ignored macro and hit fresh lows. Mainly because the stock has a positive relationship with US inflation expectations. Inflation is the biggest single driver of model value.

Perhaps the machine is picking up the socio-economic pattern where young Americans respond to the affordability crisis by increasing their risky gambling; if the system’s broke (tough to get a job, can’t get on the housing ladder) I may as well “roll the dice and aim for a moonshot”-type mentality.

Either way, the net result is that the stock now screens as 37% cheap to aggregate macro conditions. Given that high macro relevance score, that’s enough to trigger a bullish signal.

Clearly this pick won’t suit everyone. It probably needs both tech stocks and crypto to resume rallying. So, if you believe the rotation into metals and materials has done enough for now, and the next leg of a bull move involves technology’s participation, Robinhood could provide a good entry level down here.