eyeQ: an opportunity that only comes once a year

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Greggs Macro Relevance: 82%

Model Value: 3,308.01p

Fair Value Gap: -6.92% Data correct as at 1 October 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Overall, the trading update for Taylor Swift’s favourite baker was OK. But a slowdown in like-for-like sales seems to have disappointed some and its shares have sold off. That sell-off is not justified by macro conditions with eyeQ model value still up near recent highs. That disconnect between a favourable macro backdrop and today’s sell-off takes the stock almost 7% cheap on our models. Our smart machine has fired a bullish signal, which is a comparatively rare occurrence. Since 2009 it’s only been this cheap to the big-picture environment (when macro relevance is high) 16 times. So crudely, we see this kind of opportunity around once a year. The one health warning comes from the bond market. On eyeQ, the biggest driver of Greggs (LSE:GRG) currently is a well-behaved bond market. Next month’s Budget is unlikely to prompt the fallout we got from the Liz Truss debacle two years ago, but there are some big new policies coming on tax, government spending, the deficit and Bank of England quantitative tightening. All these could potentially impact the gilt market. Some investors may prefer to wait and see what Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces. But the fact remains that the big-picture perspective suggests we have a nice entry level for Greggs.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

