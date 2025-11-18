eyeQ: an opportunity for the tactically minded

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Glencore Macro Relevance: 70%

Model Value: 299.66p

Fair Value Gap: +15.42% premium to model value Data correct as at 18 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. There are good reasons to be medium-term bullish on commodities and resource plays. However, eyeQ suggests in the near term that some resource stocks may be vulnerable to a correction. A bearish signal was fired on BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP) on Friday’s close, but the stock has already fallen 3%. It’s still rich on our metrics but the fair value gap has halved, so it’s not the best entry level either. Instead, note Glencore (LSE:GLEN’s macro profile looks the same as BHP’s but its share price has yet to fall in the same way. eyeQ model value is flatlining; the rally over the last couple of months has not been justified by macro conditions. The stock now sits 15.42% rich to overall macro conditions. The risk-reward from here seems skewed and, from the macro perspective, biased to Glencore catching down in a similar vein to BHP. Again, the longer-term view suggests every investor needs some kind of commodity exposure in their portfolios. There are several big investment themes that all intersect with commodities - the green transition, fuelling the AI data centre build-out, de-globalisation and geopolitics, which both point to supply disruptions, logistical bottlenecks and strategic stockpiling of essential resources. This is not a bear call; more an opportunity for the tactically minded to try and finesse entry levels.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.