eyeQ: poster child for this investment theme is cheap

Rheinmetall Macro Relevance: 77%

Model Value: €1,829.96

Fair Value Gap: -12.37% discount to model value Data correct as at 9 December 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Germany to approve record €52 billion (£45 billion) in military orders - Bloomberg. Newswires suggest that Germany is set to confirm a huge expansion in military spending. Recent speculation around peace in Ukraine had put a dent in the stellar run of defence stocks. Today’s headlines suggest an end to the fighting in Ukraine doesn’t change the bigger picture - namely, that a less friendly US means Europe is going to have spend a lot more on its own defence. Rheinmetall AG (XETRA:RHM) is the poster child for this investment theme and, interestingly, eyeQ’s model has a bullish signal with the stock currently around 12% below macro fair value. The short version is the macro environment was very friendly for RHM over the first half of 2025 but then rolled over between July and October. Over the last month, however, macro has stabilised; eyeQ model value has ground out a 5% gain. Spot RHM, however, has been dragged lower by the broad equity sell-off and those Ukraine peace headlines. Hence the valuation gap, which has already started to close, but which is still big enough for our smart machine to have a bullish signal.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

