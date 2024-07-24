eyeQ: a rare chance to buy this tech stock cheaply

Advanced Micro Devices Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: $181.99

Fair Value Gap: -18.18% discount to model value

Model relevance: 80% Data correct as at 24 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Vibe shift In the past few weeks, it feels like investing has become as polarised as politics. Either you retain faith in the big-tech champions that have dominated markets for years; or you feel there’s a change of guard brewing, that small stocks and value plays can start a prolonged period of catch-up. Why the shift in vibes? Partly it’s macro – weaker inflation and some signs of weaker economic data have reinvigorated hopes of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts once again. Rate cuts should help small-caps which typically are less profitable (reliant on a healthy economy) and more reliant on external financing relative to the big-tech safe havens that have huge piles of cash. And partly its politics. The winners under a Trump presidency could look very different. Watch this week’s “Why the Trump trade is going to be a big deal” video. If you think things are changing, you can stop reading now. This signal isn’t for you. If you’re in team “big tech”, semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is now 18% cheap to overall macro conditions. That’s very much the cheap end of ranges and a relatively rare occurrence. This latest sell-off is not justified by macro conditions which are holding up. In short, if you believe the AI story has more to run yet, AMD offers a comparatively cheap entry level to one of the key players.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

