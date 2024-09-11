eyeQ: smart machine fires bullish signal on this housebuilder

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Barratt Developments Model relevance: 68%

Model Value: 532.75p

Fair Value Gap: -7.94% discount to model value Data correct as at 11 September 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. At the really big picture level, recent headlines have suggested it’s not the right time to be topping up any investments. UK economic growth has underwhelmed, US banks are warning that 2025 won’t be as good for them as 2024, China is experiencing prolonged disinflation and is exporting that pressure on prices around the entire world. But if you subscribe to the old adage about “being greedy when others are fearful”, now is the time to be at least researching potential investment opportunities. This week’s video talked about some potentially interesting entry levels for stocks that may benefit from a recovery in the UK property market. And now our smart machine has fired a bullish signal on homebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), which screens as almost 8% cheap to prevailing macro conditions. The story is the same as we discussed with Savills (LSE:SVS) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN) in the video – the macro environment is holding up, moving sideways while the stock price has fallen early in September. Hence the cheap valuation on our model. Another potential idea to watch if you believe the new Labour government will shake up the UK property market for better.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.