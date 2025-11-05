eyeQ: this stock’s a prime candidate for profit taking

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Advanced Micro Devices

Macro Relevance: 84%

Model Value: $202.11

Fair Value Gap: +19.17% premium to model value

Data correct as at 5 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Yesterday, eyeQ’s smart machine flashed a bearish signal on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) ahead of earnings. Late last night those earnings were released and the results were strong. Despite that, the stock fell over 2% in late trading.

Two observations.

One, even with last night’s dip, the fair value gap on eyeQ is still big enough to maintain a bearish stance. Macro conditions suggest that AMD should be trading around $202, so last night’s close of $250 still suggests the risk is skewed to the downside from the macro perspective.

Second, good news but bad price action is often a red flag. When a stock can’t rally with favourable news, it suggests we’ve potentially run out of new buyers and profit-taking is more likely to dominate.

On Monday, it was Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR) who produced strong earnings but saw its stock sell off nearly 4%. Yesterday, AMD’s numbers were good but it was a more cautious prediction for future revenues that the market latched on to.

In fact, all the hot themes in this latest equity rally (rare earths, quantum computing, nuclear, etc) have all suffered this week. This suggests that retail buyers are being tested for the first time in a while.

Ultimately, this will be a dip-buying opportunity. But for those nervous that we’re due our first meaningful correction in a while, AMD looks like a prime candidate for taking some money off the table.