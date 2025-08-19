eyeQ: UK Budget risk as gilt yields flash warning

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Most investors are glued to earnings, artificial intelligence (AI), and geopolitics. But something quieter is happening in the UK bond market: 30-year gilt yields have jumped 25 basis points (bps) this month, hitting levels not seen since 1998. Tomorrow’s inflation print won’t help much. Economists expect headline CPI to rise to 3.7%, with core still above 3.5% and services inflation stuck near 5%. All well above the Bank of England’s 2% target meaning less room for rate cuts. Qi’s model shows inflation is the biggest driver of long-dated gilts. As inflation expectations rise, fair value for 30-year yields have risen 10bps in August and now sit at 5.38%. In short, the macro environment is deteriorating. The one consolation is that actual yields are more than 20bps higher suggesting a fair amount of bad news is already priced in. But there's still a problem - the Autumn Budget looms large. Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces an impossible trade-off: with spending cuts ruled out after her own backbenchers torpedoed benefit reform, the options are to raise taxes further or borrow more. Either path carries risks, and gilts are already flashing that extra borrowing will come at a heavy price. For investors, that means any lasting relief in UK bonds is unlikely before the Budget. Until then, the message is clear: inflation and fiscal risk still dominate the outlook.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.