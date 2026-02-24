eyeQ: value building at this share after sell-off

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Unite Group Macro Relevance: 37%

Model Value: 609.96p

Fair Value Gap: -14.55% discount to model value Data correct as at 24 February 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. UNITE Group (LSE:UTG) is a specialist property investment company focused on student accommodation. Its shares fell 10% this morning after latest results revealed demand from international students has fallen. Student housing had been one of the few bright spots for UK commercial real estate in recent years. Undersupply meant UTG enjoyed a comparative sweet spot. These latest figures question whether as many foreign students will now be coming to study in the UK. That has broader ramifications - private equity (PE) shops are already suffering from the artificial intelligence (AI) bloodbath in software names. Several, including blue-chip names such as Blackstone, had moved into the student accommodation space in recent years. This could add further pressure to PE. But it’s not all bad news. eyeQ model value has risen nearly 13% in 2026. The biggest driver is UK economic growth, so the recent run of stronger data has helped macro momentum enjoy a strong start to the new year. This morning’s sell-off has moved in the opposite direction and a 14.5% fair value gap would be big enough to trigger a bullish signal. There is, however, a health warning. A macro relevance score of 37% means we’re not in a macro regime. Company news matters more. So, for now, no signal. We need macro to reassert itself over company fundamentals as the dominant driver of the share price. But value is building, so it is one to watch.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.