eyeQ: what a maths-based smart machine says about M&G shares

M&G Macro Relevance: 85%

Model Value: 200.47p

Fair Value Gap: -2.73% discount to model value Data correct as at 31 October 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. The day after the Budget and the jury is still out. The ultimate arbiter is going to be the bond market - watching how gilt yields behave will be critical. Even if you don’t invest in gilts, remember they determine the cost of money in the real economy more broadly. The interest rates that reflect how much it costs to borrow via mortgages or credit cards feed off yields in the gilt market. So, while we wait and watch to see how the gilt market settles down and what the Bank of England says about base rates next week, let’s look elsewhere. The insurer M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) was not a macro play last year but it’s been in a regime (model relevance over 65%) since February, and today macro explains 85% of price action. It screens as 2.7% cheap to our model value, which is just shy of the trigger level for a bullish signal. The stock has sold off around 6.5% since mid-month; eyeQ model value, however, is flatlining. The model shows the stock wants decent economic growth but benign inflation which makes it hostage to any budget fall-out. If gilt yields rise because of inflation fears and that chokes off economic growth, then M&G model value will suffer. But despite all the scary headlines into the Budget (gilt yields were rising before yesterday, UK inflation expectations have been rising since early September), eyeQ shows model value has been flat. Mainstream financial commentary will produce headlines; often the scarier the better. Clickbait works. But it’s worth checking a smart machine that employs maths rather than human emotion as one of the inputs to your investment decisions.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

