eyeQ: what our model says about Lloyds shares

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Lloyds Banking Group Macro Relevance: 58%

Model Value: 78.56p

Fair Value Gap:+7.0% premium to model value Data correct as at 23 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. There were mixed messages from Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)’s latest results. Profit fell more than expected in part due to the hit from motor finance provisions, but the bank anticipates a tailwind from net interest income going forward. From a macro perspective, they expect the UK economic backdrop to continue to disappoint. The latter begs the question: what does the eyeQ smart machine say about Lloyds? a macro relevance score of 58% means we’re not in an official macro regime

there is no clear trend in macro momentum currently. eyeQ model value rose around 14% between mid-April and mid-September, but has since stalled

the breakdown of macro drivers shows that Lloyds needs stronger economic growth, a steeper UK yield curve (that speaks to the net interet margin dynamic), a stronger pound and tight credit spreads

the stock hasn’t moved as low as macro fundamentals warrant. It sits 7.0% rich right now. That’s close but not quite stretched enough to generate a bearish signal (and remember that model confidence would need to be over 65% too). All in all, Lloyds is a critical stock that acts as a bellwether for the domestic UK economy. But, right now, it lacks clear direction. No view from the macro side currently.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.