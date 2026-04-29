eyeQ: when debt overshadows results

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

AT&T

Macro Relevance: 74%

Model Value: 27.68

Fair Value Gap: -6.21% discount to model value

Data correct as at 29 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) did everything right last quarter and the market punished it anyway. The company beat earnings and revenue estimates in its Q1 2026 results, posted its best-ever first quarter for fibre and internet customer additions, and raised the prospect of $18 billion (£13.3 billion) or more in free cash flow for the full year.

The stock fell on the day regardless, dragged lower by concern over the debt pile that came with its acquisition of Lumen’s mass markets fibre business. Total debt now sits above $138 billion, and that number has spooked investors even as the underlying operations improve.

The result is a stock that has shed around 11% from its March high and now sits at $26.06, a level eyeQ’s model says is notably cheap. The big-picture economy has been the dominant driver of AT&T shares since mid-November, currently explaining 74% of price moves, and on that basis the macro-warranted fair value sits closer to $27.68. That is a gap of just over 6%.

It is not quite enough to fire a formal bullish signal, and the model value itself has been choppy rather than trending clearly higher, which adds a note of caution. But the direction of travel is worth watching. If macro conditions stabilise and model value finds its footing, this gap could tip into signal territory fairly quickly.

For now, AT&T sits in that interesting middle ground: a stock where the bottom-up story is complicated, but the macro picture says the selling has probably gone a little too far.