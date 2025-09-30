eyeQ: why GSK shares could be vulnerable

GSK headquarters in Madrid Technology Park, Spain. Photo: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images.

GSK

Macro Relevance: 65%

Model Value: 1.398.53p

Fair Value Gap: +8.53% premium to model value

Data correct as at 30 September 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Several brokers have upgraded GSK (LSE:GSK) to a buy, pushing the stock to highs not seen since June.

The two catalysts are confirmation that Luke Miels will succeed Emma Walmsley as CEO. The former has been GSK’s chief commercial officer since 2017, so is regarded as a well-prepared insider.

Second, GSK recently announced a plan to invest $30 billion (£22.3 billion) in the US over the next five years, including a $1.2 billion new facility in Pennsylvania. That - it is hoped - would allow them to escape US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on international pharmaceutical companies without a US presence.

C-suite changes and negotiating Trump’s tariffs are important developments. But so too are macro considerations with GSK back in a macro regime for the first time since April.

Unfortunately, the macro picture is quite different. eyeQ model value has been flatlining around 1,400p for two months now. That means the recent rally has taken the stock 8.5% rich to macro conditions.

Even if you like the stock for company fundamental reasons, you need to be aware that a lot of good macro news is in the price now. You need to be especially convinced that there’s still more of a tailwind to come from bottom-up news because the top-down side of things suggests the stock is vulnerable.