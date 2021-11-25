First Property Group Q&A: AIM firm shares latest news with investors

First Property Group is a property fund manager and investor with operations in the UK and Central Europe, mainly in Poland. The company is organised into three segments including property fund management, group properties, and other co-investment, and group fund properties FOP. It generates most of its revenue from the group properties segment. The group properties segment comprises the revenues and profits from its trading in its properties including rental and service charge income from the properties owned by the company.

CEO Ben Habib, director Jeremy Barkes and director Laura James of First Property Group (LSE:FPO) present their interim results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 24 November 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.