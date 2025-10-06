The funds up 100% so far this year

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

There are now more than 50 sectors that the Investment Association (IA) uses to categorise funds. At Saltydog Investor we track them all, but usually only report on 34. There are a couple of reasons for this. Where a sector has too few funds to provide meaningful data, we combine it with others. In some cases, the sectors themselves are so diverse that the average performance figure adds little value. Invest with ii: Top ISA Funds | FTSE Tracker Funds | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA During the summer, the number of sectors posting one-month gains fell from 34 out of 34 in June, to 28 in July, and then 21 in August. However, last month overall performance improved, with 33 sectors making headway.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The only sector that failed to remain above the waterline last month was India, which fell by just 0.04%. European Smaller Companies was next, with a modest gain of 0.05%. At the top of the table, for the second month in a row, was China/Greater China, with a one-month return of 8.4%. Next came Latin America and Technology & Technology Innovation, both up 6.5%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. As we move into the final quarter of the year, gold and China remain the dominant themes, with Technology & Technology Innovation close behind. However, with markets near record highs and volatility never far away, investors may find that diversification across a range of sectors remains the most reliable strategy. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com