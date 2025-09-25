Copper price rally boosts these UK mining shares

Copper market upheaval amid disruption at the world’s second-biggest mine today led to a further rise for the shares of Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Anglo American (LSE:AAL) and Atalaya Mining Copper SA (LSE:ATYM).

Futures prices on the London Metal Exchange today lifted more than 1% to $10,455.50 a metric ton, having risen yesterday when US-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) declared force majeure on deliveries from its Grasberg copper mine in Papua, Indonesia.

Its move followed a major incident on 8 September, when a sudden rush of approximately 800,000 metric tons of wet material entered the mine. Two bodies have been recovered, while five workers are missing.

Freeport expects a phased restart throughout 2026, with preliminary estimates for 35% less copper production from the mine versus previous guidance.

The events, which have followed disruption for other mining operators in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chile, prompted UBS to cut its forecast for global mine supply growth in 2026 to 1% from 2% previously.

The bank added: “This increases the magnitude of forecast 2026 deficits in the global copper market and we reiterate our bullish outlook for copper.”

UBS noted that copper demand has remained resilient in China, despite tariffs related economic uncertainty. Demand from traditional end use sectors in Europe and the United States has stayed weak but is not deteriorating further, with renewables still robust.

The forecast of a supply deficit and a weaker US dollar recently led the bank to target a copper price of $11,000 a metric ton by next year.