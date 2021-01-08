Funds Fan: 2020 winners, and Edinburgh Investment Trust interview

interactive investor experts Kyle Caldwell and Tom Bailey discuss the best and worst-performing fund sectors of last year, and examine the most popular funds and investment trusts of December.

The pair are joined by James de Uphaugh, fund manager of the Edinburgh Investment Trust (LSE:EDIN), who discusses taking the helm at the trust in March 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 stock-market storm. De Uphaugh explains the trust’s integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) values, and the resetting of Edinburgh’s dividend.

Finally, the spotlight for this episode falls on Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM) investment trust, which appears on the ii Super 60 list of investments.

Time-stamped highlights

00:49 The best and worst-performing fund sectors of last year.

02:38 The top 10 most-bought funds, trusts and ETFs on the interactive investor platform in December.

05:18 James de Uphaugh fund manager of the Edinburgh Investment Trust joins the podcast

07:44 Is there still a bias towards value shares since the portfolio’s restructure?

17:17 Resetting Edinburgh’s dividend.

19:58 Utilico Emerging Markets: an investment trust that our analyst suggests is well placed to return to form in 2021.

