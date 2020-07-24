Funds Fan: are lower dividends here to stay?

In this episode, Faith Glasgow, editor of Money Observer, and deputy editor Kyle Caldwell look at the latest fund industry news, including UK equity income funds reducing exposure to oil majors, and Link’s Dividend Monitor report for the second quarter.

The pair weigh optimistic and pessimistic outlooks for dividends and offer their own forecasts. They are joined by Thomas Brown, fund manager of LF Miton European Opportunities.

Brown discusses where he is finding investment opportunities, Europe’s superstar stocks the GRANOLAS, and catalysts for kickstarting the unloved European sector’s fortunes.

He also explains why short-term trading around Covid-19 is unhealthy. Finally, interactive investor’s Teodor Dilov names his fund of the week from the ii Super 60 list of investments.

