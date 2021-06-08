Interactive Investor

Gervais Williams: The Richard Hunter Interview

8th June 2021 08:56

Gervais Williams, co-manager of the Premier Miton Diverse Income Trust (LSE:DIVI), talks to Richard about its recent performance, the global view of the UK and why not all mining stocks deserve the wide berth other managers give them.

Highlights

1:06 – how the trust’s strategy differs from others

2:43 – the outlook for smaller companies

6:20 – balancing the attraction of mining stocks with ESG factors

10:25 – the future positioning of the trust

12:27 – global interest in the UK market

