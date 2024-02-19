How the 10 funds to buy and hold forever have fared over the past five years

Markets have had to digest more than usual over the past five years. The period has seen the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as soaring inflation and sharp reversals in monetary policy from quantitative easing and rock-bottom interest rates to a sustained cycle of rising rates.

It’s a tough period over which to evaluate investment performance but a review of the 10 funds that a range of experts suggested to buy and hold forever in 2019 shows that all bar one have made money for investors.

Below, we take a look at their fortunes and revamp the list, ousting four to make way for promising new candidates.

Fundsmith Equity

None of the 10 funds has beaten world stock markets over the five-year period but Fundsmith Equity, a core recommendation of interactive investor’s Super 60 list, comes close.

This is impressive since the approach prevents the manager from investing in the expensive US technology mega-caps that have driven the market higher. Terry Smith favours high-quality, resilient, global growth companies that are good value, leading him largely into healthcare and consumer stocks.

“His clear, straightforward process of finding easy-to-understand businesses without overpaying for them has proved a successful and resilient approach, with benchmark-beating long term performance,” says Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, which has the fund on its “Elite” list.

Smith’s ideal holding period is forever – and this fund retains its place among buy-and-hold forever funds.

Dimensional World Equity

The second top performer over five years, Dimensional World Equity uses Dimensional Fund Advisor’s “passive plus” approach of tracking markets with a tilt towards smaller, cheaper and more profitable companies.

A more straightforward portfolio building block is the iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA), which has outperformed the Dimensional fund over all time periods and is a smidgen cheaper at 0.2% versus 0.25% a year.

We are making a swap here given the iShares ETF’s superior performance profile and status as a low-cost pick in interactive investor’s Super 60.

The verdict from our analysts? “A soundly constructed and reasonably representative portfolio with a low fee leaves this fund well positioned to continue its long streak of superior risk-adjusted returns relative to its Morningstar category peers over the long term.”

Impax Environmental Markets

Patrick Thomas, head of ESG investment at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, is sticking by Impax Environmental Markets Ord (LSE:IEM) as a means to capitalise on the long-term growth of the green economy.

Poor performance over the past two years can be explained by big-picture macroeconomic factors.

He says: “A lot of recent underperformance has been about what Impax hasn’t owned – ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks last year and energy the year before – and reflective of the market generally punishing small and mid-caps.

“The environmental challenges the world faces have not gone away. Extreme weather events are becoming more prevalent with tropical storms becoming category five hurricanes in a matter of hours.

For Thomas, relatively weak investor sentiment, less challenging market valuations and a strong investment process continue to make this trust an attractive proposition.

T Rowe Price Frontier Markets Equity

Producing middle-of-the-pack performance, the inherently risky T. Rowe Price Frontier Markets Equity fund needs longer to prove its worth.

EQ Investors feels the list lacks a thematic play and suggests adding iShares Digital Security ETF USD Acc (LSE:LOCK), which the frontier fund has made way for.

“It’s a thematic play but also has attributes that a sustainability-focused investor may find appealing – companies held in the portfolio are in general alignment with the transition to a low-carbon economy,” says Tertius Bonnin, an assistant portfolio manager at EQ.

In a world that is becoming increasingly data-focused, digital security is essential. “We like the business models of many software-oriented companies, which typically have a high degree of recurring revenues, high margins and sustainable rates of growth,” adds Bonnin.