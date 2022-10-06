Interactive Investor

How do rising interest rates affect your investments?

6th October 2022 09:00

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Interest rate rises aren't going away any time soon. In the first episode of On The Money, Becky O'Connor and Kyle Caldwell tackle what it all means for your savings and investments, and try to find positives amid the chaos.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

