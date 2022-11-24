How to get the most out of Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid on investors

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

A week on from the chancellor's Autumn Statement, Becky and Kyle assess what Jeremy Hunt's tax raid means for DIY investors, including the reduction in tax allowances and the prospect of other tax perks being in the firing line. Plus, a heartening outlook on pensions courtesy of Kyle's mum.

As ever, our answers are not personal recommendations to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.