How to get the most out of Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid on investors
24th November 2022 09:16
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A week on from the chancellor's Autumn Statement, Becky and Kyle assess what Jeremy Hunt's tax raid means for DIY investors, including the reduction in tax allowances and the prospect of other tax perks being in the firing line. Plus, a heartening outlook on pensions courtesy of Kyle's mum.
As ever, our answers are not personal recommendations to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.
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On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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