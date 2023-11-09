Interactive Investor

How ISAs may be given a makeover

9th November 2023 10:28

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

In this episode, Kyle is joined by Craig Rickman, interactive investor’s Personal Finance Editor, to look ahead to the Autumn Statement. As usual, in the weeks running up to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech at the Despatch Box, there’s plenty of speculation over what will be announced. A big rumour  is potential reform to individual savings accounts, or ISAs. Kyle and Craig explain how ISAs may be given a makeover, and offer their views on various ideas that have been proposed.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

