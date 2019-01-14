How JD Sports shares extended winter rally to 38%

Many retailers have proved more resilient than expected over the Christmas period, but JD has a history of outperforming at this time of year, reports Lee Wild .

Like most of the big names in retail, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) shares spent the final quarter of 2018 in freefall. Much of the downside for the sector was driven by profit warnings and fear of a crushing Christmas. Now, like others, JD has confirmed business was actually quite good, which explains why the share price, trading at 318p in December, just surged a further 11% to 441p.

Sales jumped 15% in the 48 weeks to 5 January, and 5% on a like-for-like basis, we're told. That includes a "consistently positive like for like performance across Black Friday and the Christmas period". The implication here is that second half sales grew by around 6% versus consensus estimates of 4% growth, in line with the first half.

Deciding against heavy discounting over the festive period prevented any deterioration in gross margin from a year ago and, despite some extra labour costs as JD grows into its new Kingsway warehouse extension, headline profit before tax for the year ended 2 February 2019 will be at the upper end of market expectations, currently £325-£352 million.

And these numbers do not include any contribution from the recent acquisitions of Finish Line in the United States and Sport Zone in Iberia. JD opened its first five American stores just before the holiday season, including three converted Finish Line stores. It's so encouraged by developments that another 15 further Finish Line outlets are scheduled for conversion in the first half of 2019.

Executive chairman Peter Cowgill is clearly chuffed with performance, and so are the analysts.