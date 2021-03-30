Ian Lance: The Richard Hunter Interview
Share on:
Richard takes a closer look at the Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) investment trust with its co-manager, Ian lance, who explains his post-Covid market outlook and why the previously unfancied Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) is among the trust’s top holdings.
Highlights
1:07 – a look at the trust’s objectives
4:50 – value vs growth stocks
7.40 – the attraction of Royal Mail and BP (LSE:BP.) as top holdings
13.44 – Ian’s outlook for the next year
15.29 – why the UK has “plenty going for it” as an investment destination
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
- Visit ii.co.uk/stock-market-news for more investing insight and ideas.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.