ii view: Unilever's cautious outlook holds back shares
Free from the weather sensitive ice cream business and targeting further cost savings in 2026. Buy, sell, or hold?
12th February 2026 15:35
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
Full-year results to 31 December
- Revenue down 3.8% to €50.5 billion (£43.9 billion).
- Adjusted operating profit down 1.1% to €10.1 billion (£8.8 billion)
- Fourth quarter dividend of 40.52p, up 3% from Q3
Guidance:
- Now expects full year 2026 underlying sales growth towards the lower end of its multi-year guidance range of 4% to 6%
- Plans share buybacks of €1.5 billion in 2026
Chief executive Fernando Fernandez said:
"In 2025 we became a simpler, sharper, and faster Unilever. Our underlying sales growth improved throughout the year as we landed a strong innovation plan, drove improvements in key emerging markets and successfully completed the Ice Cream demerger.
“We have set clear priorities for growth - building a brand portfolio for the future, with more Beauty, Wellbeing and Personal Care, prioritising premium segments and digital commerce, and anchoring our growth in the US and India.
“Despite slowing markets, our sharper focus and disciplined execution underpin our confidence for 2026 and beyond."
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
ii round-up:
Unilever (LSE:ULVR) today reported annual 2025 sales and profits that broadly matched City forecasts, but with the owner of brands including Dove, Sunsilk and Hellmann’s mayonnaise offering a cautious outlook.
Unilever predicts adjusted sales for the 2026 year ahead within its multi-year target range of 4-6%, but with performance likely to be at the lower end of the scale due to soft market conditions. A planned share buyback for the year ahead of €1.5 billion (£1.3 billion) remains unchanged from 2025.
Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell 2% in UK trading having come into these latest results up by 7% during 2025. The FTSE 100 rose by just over a fifth last year. US headquartered rival Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) and maker of brands including Head & Shoulders, Fairy and Gillette, fell 14% last year.
In December, and in a move to increase focus, Unilever demerged its The Magnum Ice Cream Co NV (LSE:MICC) business, providing it with its own share listing.
Unilever 2025 revenues, excluding Magnum, fell 3.8% to €50.5 billion. Adjusted operating profit retreated 1.1% to €10.1 billion.
Group adjusted sales for the latest fourth quarter to 31 December rose 4.2%, up from a gain of 4% in the prior third quarter, although still towards the lower end of its 4% to 6% multi-year guidance range.
Geographically, improving sales for markets Brazil, India and Indonesia countered slower growth for North America and Europe.
A fourth quarter dividend of 40.52p, and payable to eligible shareholders on 10 April, is up 3% from the prior third quarter.
Broker Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘overweight’ stance on Unilever shares post the results. A first quarter trading update is scheduled for 30 April.
ii view:
Unilever is major provider of consumer goods across the four areas of Beauty and Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Foods. Other group brands include Cif, Comfort, Horlicks and Knorr.
Sold in more than 190 countries, Unilever products are estimated to be used by around 3.4 billion people every day.
Pushed by activist investor Nelson Peltz, Unilever has been pursuing a growth action plan, simplifying activities and the number of products sold, as well as pushing improvements in productivity.
For investors, pressured consumer incomes globally will likely be seeing many of its customers looking towards lower-cost non-branded goods as alternatives. A forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio above the three-year average may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap. Competitors such as Proctor and Gamble are not standing still, while currency movements can hinder performance.
- Where to invest in Q1 2026? Four experts have their say
- BAT overcomes hurdles to grow annual profits
- City view: Rolls-Royce and Legal & General
More favourably, CEO Fernando Fernandez was previously appointed with a remit to make changes quickly, with ice cream now demerged and ten other transactions closed or announced since the start of 2025. Cost savings of €670 million have been made to the end of 2025, with a further €130 million targeted over 2026. A diversity of products and geographical regions exist including emerging markets, while the shares currently offer an estimated future dividend yield of around 3%.
In all, and despite ongoing risks, strong brands and a self-help programme continue to leave this consumer goods giant worthy of its place in many investor portfolios.
Positives:
- Diversity of products and geographical regions
- Cost saving programme
Negatives:
- Pressured consumer incomes
- Discount retailers often only stock their own branded labels
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Cautious buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.