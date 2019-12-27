The Money Observer team discuss prospects for the coming year.

Editor Faith Glasgow is joined by deputy editor Kyle Caldwell and staff writer Tom Bailey in a discussion centered on Money Observer’s special Wealth Creation Guide issue, which was published on 19 December. The team examine where opportunities lie in the year ahead for investors, and ask if the US economy can keep on growing, including which sectors are likely to be under pressure in the run-up to the US presidential election in November. In addition, they offer suggestions for the most interesting global region in 2020, discuss a powerful argument for long-term investment in China, and name standout contributions in our Original Thinkers series. Invest with ii: How to Buy Shares | Super 60 Investment Ideas | Buy International Shares <iframe title="Investing ideas for 2020 in the Wealth Creation Guide" src="https://www.podbean.com/media/player/bnejt-cc1165-pb?from=share&skin=1&share=1&fonts=Helvetica&download=1&version=1&vjs=1&skin=1" height="315" width="100%" style="border: none;" scrolling="no" data-name="pb-iframe-player"></iframe> Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.