Investing in the US: why this fund looks beyond the FAANGs

Hugh Grieves, manager of the multi-cap Premier Miton US Opportunities fund, which appears on interactive investor’s Super 60 list, discusses the fund’s ambitions, its top holdings, and investing beyond the FAANG stocks.

Time-stamped highlights

02:21 Hares vs tortoises: this fund is proud to be a “tortoise”.

03:47 “For almost all the other North America funds, the top stocks are all the same: it’s Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon, in some combination,” explains Hugh Grieves.

07:16 “We’re looking towards perhaps having a Covid vaccine that is likely to work not just well, but very well, and the fund is very well set up to benefit from that,” says Hugh.

09:10 Are we at a fascinating potential turning point in markets?

10:43 “Historically, the companies thatdo best coming out of recessionevery single time are small and mid-caps,” argues Hugh.