Is it time to invest that cash pile in stocks?

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It's early days for this rally, but the Saltydog analyst is mulling a return to equity markets this week.



FTSE 100 rises amid political turmoil

Even though last week the government suffered its biggest defeat in modern history, and then faced a vote of no confidence, stockmarkets have remained relatively stable. Most pundits also expected sterling to weaken, and it's actually strengthened a little.

It's often said that what investors like the least is uncertainty. Although last week's Brexit vote was important, the result wasn't unexpected and that's probably why we haven't seen a more dramatic reaction. Likewise, no one really expected the government to lose the confidence of the house and in the end it didn't.

Over the week the FTSE 100 index gained 0.7% and is now up 3.6% so far this year. The FTSE 250, which tracks the performance of smaller UK companies, went up by 1.2% last week and has gained 7.2% since the beginning of the year - that's quite some going.

We noticed this upturn in the fortune of the UK companies in the sector analysis that we looked at last week. At Saltydog Investor we track the average performance of the top 50% of funds in each sector on a weekly basis. Our analysis last week showed that both the UK All Companies and UK Smaller Companies sectors had gone up by 4.8% in the previous week.

I'm not expecting such a strong performance for last week, but there's definitely been a shift in momentum since the beginning of the year.

Here are some of the leading funds based on their performance over the last four weeks: