Jonathan Davis podcast: investment trust resilience and dividends

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Jonathan Davis, editor of the annual Investment Trusts Handbook, talks to interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter about why investment trusts have generally held up well during market turmoil.

Davis explains why investment companies are considered to be the “connoisseur’s choice”, discusses trusts that have been coronavirus ‘casualties’, and considers the outlook for dividends.

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