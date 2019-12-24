Lloyds Bank shares help extend ‘Boris bounce’ to 10th day
As the Santa rally continues, interactive investor wishes all our readers a very merry Christmas.
There’s little rhyme or reason for many of the bigger share price movements on Christmas Eve. A lot of City staff have already started their holidays and, with investors also in full Christmas-mode, a lack of liquidity can shift prices around more than usual. However, the post-election rally continues!
The FTSE 100 closed on Christmas Eve up 8.65 points at 7,632.24, extending the main index’s winning streak to 10 trading sessions - pre-dating Boris Johnson's election win, but no doubt the expectation of a Tory win was a contributor. Since closing at 7,213.80 on 10 December, it’s up 418 points, or 5.8%. Since the month-low of 7,134.90 on 3 December, the FTSE 100 is up 497 points, or 7%.
Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance
With no new macro news, or major company events to spark a rush either up or down, it’s been a typically slow 24th December. In the past 11 years, the FTSE 100 has only fallen twice on Christmas Eve, although last year’s 1.2% dive was the biggest since the FTSE 100’s inception in 1984.
Including 2019, the blue-chip index has only fallen on Christmas Eve - or the last trading session before Christmas - on nine occasions in the past 36 years.
- FTSE 100 stocks: Winners and losers in 2019
- FTSE 250 stocks: Winners and losers in 2019
- The best and worst performing funds of 2019
Best of the FTSE 100 stocks today was Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), up almost 2%, closely followed by distribution giant Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), speciality chemicals firm and ever-present ii Winter Portfolio constituent Croda International (LSE:CRDA), and Ocado (LSE:OCDO).
There’s little joy for BT Group (LSE:BT.A) these days, and the shares are down another 3%, giving up a chunk of its post election gains. Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and EVRAZ (LSE:EVR) struggled too.
- interactive investor’s Winter Portfolio’s make best start ever!
- Why ii’s Winter Portfolios have been so successful
- You can also invest in UK equities via ii’s Super 60 recommended funds. Click here to find out more
Among the mid-caps, shipping company Clarkson (LSE:CKN) sailed 3.5% higher, Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) added 3.3% and ConvaTec (LSE:CTEC) 3.1%. Elsewhere, bashed-up banknote printer De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) recovered 3.3%. Its shares are close to breakout territory and are worth watching. The breakout could go either way, sharply, although today’s move is clearly a positive.
On AIM, Futura Medical (LSE:FUM) surged by 33% at one point to 14.5p, a day after completing an oversubscribed £3.25 million fundraising at 8p per share. It’s worth noting, the shares changed hands for 31p earlier this month, just before it warned that a clinical trial of its erectile dysfunction treatment had not met its primary goals versus a placebo.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.