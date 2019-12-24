Lloyds Bank shares help extend ‘Boris bounce’ to 10th day

As the Santa rally continues, interactive investor wishes all our readers a very merry Christmas.

There’s little rhyme or reason for many of the bigger share price movements on Christmas Eve. A lot of City staff have already started their holidays and, with investors also in full Christmas-mode, a lack of liquidity can shift prices around more than usual. However, the post-election rally continues! The FTSE 100 closed on Christmas Eve up 8.65 points at 7,632.24, extending the main index’s winning streak to 10 trading sessions - pre-dating Boris Johnson's election win, but no doubt the expectation of a Tory win was a contributor. Since closing at 7,213.80 on 10 December, it’s up 418 points, or 5.8%. Since the month-low of 7,134.90 on 3 December, the FTSE 100 is up 497 points, or 7%.