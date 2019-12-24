Lloyds Bank shares help extend ‘Boris bounce’ to 10th day

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

With no new macro news, or major company events to spark a rush either up or down, it’s been a typically slow 24th December. In the past 11 years, the FTSE 100 has only fallen twice on Christmas Eve, although last year’s 1.2% dive was the biggest since the FTSE 100’s inception in 1984.

Including 2019, the blue-chip index has only fallen on Christmas Eve - or the last trading session before Christmas - on nine occasions in the past 36 years.

Best of the FTSE 100 stocks today was Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), up almost 2%, closely followed by distribution giant Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), speciality chemicals firm and ever-present ii Winter Portfolio constituent Croda International (LSE:CRDA), and Ocado (LSE:OCDO).

There’s little joy for BT Group (LSE:BT.A) these days, and the shares are down another 3%, giving up a chunk of its post election gains. Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and EVRAZ (LSE:EVR) struggled too.

Among the mid-caps, shipping company Clarkson (LSE:CKN) sailed 3.5% higher, Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) added 3.3% and ConvaTec (LSE:CTEC) 3.1%. Elsewhere, bashed-up banknote printer De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) recovered 3.3%. Its shares are close to breakout territory and are worth watching. The breakout could go either way, sharply, although today’s move is clearly a positive.

On AIM, Futura Medical (LSE:FUM) surged by 33% at one point to 14.5p, a day after completing an oversubscribed £3.25 million fundraising at 8p per share. It’s worth noting, the shares changed hands for 31p earlier this month, just before it warned that a clinical trial of its erectile dysfunction treatment had not met its primary goals versus a placebo.

