Money Observer at 40: Past, present and future investment trends

We talk to Money Observer's Faith Glasgow and Kyle Caldwell about our sister magazine's 40-year history and how things have changed, from the popularity of investment trusts, to the growth of passive investments.

In Interactive Investor's latest podcast, host Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, talks to Money Observer Editor Faith Glasgow and Deputy Editor Kyle Caldwell about our sister magazine's 40-year history and how things have changed, from the rising sums invested in investment trusts, to the growth of passive investments.



Highlights of the October issue include a focus on 40 ways to be a better investor, and the 10 golden rules of investing, as well as an article from Share Sleuth Richard Beddard, whose portfolio is 10 years old and has grown in value by more than 300%, from £30,000 to over £120,000.

Money Observer's 40th birthday anniversary issue comes out next week - on Thursday 26 September.

Listen to our previous podcasts by clicking here.

This podcast is provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.