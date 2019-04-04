Most-popular US shares in Q1

A rejuvenated Wall Street offered rich pickings for investors in the first quarter of 2019, with tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) among the leading targets for interactive investor clients.

The trio, who were in the top five of our most-bought US stocks on the interactive investor trading platform in the period, have rewarded investors handsomely - which is more than can be said for Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The electric car maker was the second most popular US stock on our platform in the quarter - and the most bought in March - as investors eyed opportunities amid recent share price volatility. That strategy looks to have backfired for the timebeing after poor sales figures from Tesla last night showed a record quarterly drop in car deliveries.

Shares dropped 10% today as Wall Street digested a figure of 63,000 deliveries in the quarter, compared with 90,000 for the previous quarter and analysts' expectations of around 76,000. One pocket of encouragement for investors might be that figures for Model 3 electric vehicles were better than expected.

Source: interactive investor

Apple also disappointed investors in early January amid fears that it is running out of road in which to maintain its remarkable run of iPhone success. This was fuelled by slowing sales in China and signs that customers are not upgrading their handsets as often as previously.

While Apple's first revenues warning in more than a decade caused its shares to slump to $142 in early January, this presented a buying opportunity for many ii clients. The stock was the top pick in January and for the first quarter as a whole, with this faith rewarded following a recovery in Apple shares to $195. UBS has a price target of $215, which would propel the market valuation back above the $1 trillion level it achieved for the first time last August.