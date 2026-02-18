Must read: defence stocks, Glencore and miners, UK inflation

GLOBAL MARKETS

The FTSE 100 has hit a record high this morning, lifted by defence stocks and miners. The index is up 6.6% so far this year.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is gaining over 5%, at the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard thanks to better-than-expected earnings, lifting Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) with it. Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is another top gainer after announcing plans to return $2 billion to shareholders after its takeover approach from Rio Tinto fell through. Its adjusted EBITDA fell by 6% to $13.51 billion but beat forecasts for $13.3 billion.



On the economic front, according to the Financial Times, Christine Lagarde could leave the European Central Bank (ECB) before the end of her eight-year term in November 2027, allowing Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz to pick her successor.

US futures are pointing higher following gains in Asia, with the Nikkei up over 1% overnight. US markets closed modestly higher on Tuesday.

UK INFLATION

UK CPI inflation hit 3% in the year to January, a 10-month low, falling from 3.4% in December. This was driven by downward contributions from education, transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks. Core CPI dropped from 3.2% in December to 3.1% in January, the lowest since 2021. Factory gate price increases also eased from 3.1% in December to 2.5% in the year to January. However, one area of concern was services sector inflation which remains elevated at 4.4%.

After last month’s bump higher, the headline inflation rate fell this month and, despite the sticky services reading, it is expected to move quite rapidly back to the 2% target in Q2 due to base effects. The bigger question is whether inflation can sustainably remain around that 2% level in the subsequent months and will be key in terms of determining the outlook for interest rates.

Yesterday’s subdued labour market data, particularly in terms of weak wage growth, combined with today’s drop in inflation and recent disappointing GDP figures, paint a picture of a sluggish UK economy. The damp demand outlook and softer wage pressures reinforce the case for a 25 basis point Bank of England rate cut at its next meeting in March, with the potential for further monetary loosening this year.