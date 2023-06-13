From Nick Train to property, the out-of-form funds pros are buying

Interactive investor asks expert fund buyers where they are seeing value in markets today.

Professional fund buyers are paid a fee – on top of underlying fund fees – to chop and change portfolios at the optimum time, as well as stay diversified and avoid fund clangers.

That’s why it’s always interesting to watch what they are buying and selling, particularly the out-of-favour funds they are backing for a rebound.

Speaking to “fund of fund” managers produced some interesting findings, with a wide range of open-ended and closed-end fund ideas revealed. Here are the out-of-favour funds the pros are currently buying.

UK shares

John Husselbee, who heads up Liontrust’s multi-asset fund range, says that undervalued fund sectors at the moment include “quality” UK shares and small UK companies.

Looking out on a 12-month to 18-month view, Husselbee says investing in Lindsell Train UK Equity could prove a good move. The fund is held in a number of his multi-asset funds.

“We like to look at poorly performing funds to find out-of-favour ideas. Quality stocks have been left behind. Lindsell Trian UK Equity struggled last year but performance picked up this year. Nick Train owns the quality companies that were sold off indiscriminately last year, but are now good value.”

Train’s fund has large stakes in Diageo, Unilever and publisher RELX, all firms he regards as owning unique assets that can grow profits steadily over time.

Over the past three years, Lindsell Train UK Equity, which is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas list, has returned 15% compared with nearly 30% for the FTSE All-Share index. Since launch in 2006, it is up 420% compared with a 154% gain for the index, however.

Likewise, smaller UK firms have also been punished recently by investors but now look good value, Husselbee argues. His pick in the space is Janus Henderson UK Smaller Companies. The fund has returned just 7% over the past three years, below the 25% from the Numis Smaller Companies Excluding Investment Companies index.

The fund’s biggest bets include Oxford Instruments, a firm manufacturing high-tech scientific instruments, and Impax Asset Management, a sustainable investing firm.

Husselbee warns investors against chasing fads or hot trends. He says don’t get involved in noise and trying to time the market.

“Not many succeed or survive. The strategy is to have a broad blend of funds that fit lots of investment themes and styles. We rebalance our portfolios every three months, which means we don’t become too concentrated in any area.”

Paul Green, investment manager in the multi-manager team at Columbia Threadneedle, also likes cheap UK firms as a rebound play, highlighting Premier Miton UK Values Opportunities as an exciting fund this year.

“The fund manager uses his value-oriented process to identify mis-priced equities across the whole market cap spectrum. This adds to the out-of-favour element of the opportunity, as the fund has a mid-small cap bias, an area of the market which has been sold off most aggressively compared to large-cap defensive names. We like his benchmark-agnostic approach and focus on absolute value when assessing the fundamentals of a business.”

The fund has fallen 18.5% over the past 12 months, but its long-term track record is strong. Since it launched in 2013, it is up 131% versus a 78% return for the FTSE All-Share index. Top stocks include Shell and BP, as well Glencore and Howden Joinery Group.