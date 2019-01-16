Pearson shares labelled 'too expensive' after new update

As one of the best performers of the last 18 months, Pearson must justify investor faith in the business. Graeme Evans reveals whether it's done enough.

Having surprised everyone with the fourth best performance in the FTSE 100 index in 2018, the pressure is on educational publisher Pearson to show that its 27% share price rise was no flash in the pan.

Meeting the raised expectations of investors and City analysts will be no easy task if the reaction to today's end of year trading update is anything to go by.

On the face of it, boss John Fallon delivered what looked to be another strong performance, with profits of between £540 million and £545 million for 2018 being bang in the middle of previous guidance.

But the concern among analysts is that around £50 million of extra cost savings were needed to drive the 2018 performance, rather than revenues growth. In addition, guidance for 2019 profits of between £590 million and £640 million is not quite as emphatic as some might have hoped.

Earlier this month, shares broke the £10 barrier for the first time since 2015. But the stock is now back at just above 900p, with today's 6% slide adding to the reversal of fortunes seen in the past week. As the stock is still heavily shorted, that's music to the ears of various hedge funds.

Analysts at Citigroup have a price target of 975p, but add there are questions to be answered: