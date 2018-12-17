This professional investor is happy with cash for Christmas

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With Santa having to pull something special out of his sack if the FTSE 100 is to beat where it was last Christmas, Saltydog analyst Douglas Chadwick gives his view on markets and portfolio allocation.

Hunkering down for Christmas

Financial institutions are obliged to remind us that prices can go down as well as up, and we all know that's true. However, after a couple of good years, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that, although there will be ups and downs during the year, things will be OK in the end.

At this time of year we often see a surge in the markets, starting in the lead up to Christmas and then continuing through until the New Year. This phenomenon is known as the Santa Rally.

In 2016, the FTSE 100 started December at 6,784. When it closed for Christmas, on the 23rd December, it was up at 7068 – a gain of over 4%. It then went on to finish the year at an all-time high.

A similar thing happened last year. On the 1st December the FTSE 100 opened at 7,327. It closed for Christmas on the 22nd December at 7,593 - up 3.6% since the beginning of the month. It then went on to finish the year at an all-time high (again), having gained 7.6% during the year.

Our short-term memory bias tends to give our more recent experiences more significance than things that happened longer ago. The fact that the last two years have ended so well makes it easy to think that it's always the case. It certainly feels like stockmarkets have been going up steadily since the financial crisis of 2007 -2008.

Even that's not strictly true, although on the whole market values have increased most years and the gains have been more significant than the losses.

Here's a table showing the value of the FTSE 100 when it has closed for Christmas.