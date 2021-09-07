Randall & Quilter Q&A: hear the latest from this insurer

Bermuda-based firm Randall & Quilter provides services of legacy acquisitions and programme management. The company together with its subsidiaries owns and manages insurance companies as underwriting managers for active insurers. The company's segment includes Legacy Insurance, Programme Management, and Corporate/Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Legacy segment. Legacy segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt and provides capital support to the group's managed Lloyd's Syndicates. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in the UK and Europe.

Chairman William Spiegel and CFO Thomas Solomon of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings (LSE:RQIH) present their interim results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on the 6 September 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.