Reabold Resources Q&A: oil and gas firm shares update

7th March 2022 09:36

Co-chief executive officers Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams of Reabold Resources (LSE:RBD) present their introduction and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 3 March 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Reabold Resources is an investment company in the natural resources sector. The principal activity of the company is an investment in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, primarily as significant minority interests in unlisted oil and gas companies or majority interests in unlisted oil and gas companies with non-operating positions on licences. It has two business segments, namely Business Stream 1, which encompasses the European-based investments in Corallian, Danube, and Rathlin, and Business Stream 2, which encompasses the group's project in California. It generates all its revenues from Business Stream 2 that includes sales of oil and gas.

