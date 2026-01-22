Retail investors keep up voting momentum

61% of shares were voted across the interactive investor platform for the latest Edinburgh Worldwide vote

interactive investor continues its work to make shareholder voting more accessible to all its customers

Engagement data from interactive investor, the second-largest investment platform for private investors, shows that once again retail investors are engaged and ready to have their say.

The board of Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI) has survived its second tussle with Saba Capital, where 53.2% of votes cast backed the board to stay in place, with 46.8% against.

61% of shares were voted across the interactive investor platform. Investors maintained the same momentum from last year’s Saba votes, as 61% of shares were also voted in the 2025 Edinburgh Worldwide vote.

Name of trust % Shares voted % Voted accounts EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST 61% 50%

Source: interactive investor

Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor, comments: “There were fears among the investment trust industry that retail investors would not stand up and be counted. However, our customers have debunked those concerns and have shown up in high numbers to cast their votes.

“Many voting items are routine and pretty dull - such as approving auditors - which can deter retail investors from getting involved. However, when there’s a lot more riding on the vote, such as in this instance, retail investors have once again proven they will have their say and exert influence.

“While Saba has now been defeated twice, with Edinburgh Worldwide shareholders voting against its proposals to remove the board, its intervention here and elsewhere has shone a greater spotlight on the investment trust sector. This could prompt boards into greater action to tackle discounts and address performance concerns. Ultimately, the proof is in the performance pudding, with investment trusts needing to demonstrate they have some sort of edge versus investors simply owning the market through a low-cost index fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).”

Continuing the momentum for interactive investor customers

Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager, interactive investor, explains: “Facilitating shareholder engagement continues to be a top priority for interactive investor, and we have long led the charge on this. Private investors have a right to use their voice. Not everyone will want to vote, but they should have that choice, and it’s our duty to facilitate that.

“We continue to up our game. Whether it’s our opt-out rather than opt-in voting system, or being the first UK platform to introduce voting on our app, ii has implemented a number of initiatives over the years to remove barriers. This innovation, alongside our ongoing multi-media and educational insights on voting and AGMs from our in-house team of experts, means that all investors can have their say.”