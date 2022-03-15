Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: have we pressed pause on ESG?

15th March 2022 08:45

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Sue Noffke, lead fund manager of the Schroder Income Growth (LSE:SCF) fund, joins Richard to talk ESG (environment, social and governance), dividend cuts and generating income from UK markets.

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Bank of England tipped to hike interest rates to joint highest since 2009

about 11 hours ago

Scottish Mortgage joins China shares rally

about 9 hours ago

Are American shares in a superbubble?

about 14 hours ago

The price is right for this derailed share

about 15 hours ago

Stockwatch: is now the right time to buy the oil majors?

1 day ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: March 2022

1 day ago

Smithson manager calls for patience as expensive stocks crash

1 day ago

Financial advisers name their favourite investment trusts

1 day ago

Insider: big debut purchases at Tullow Oil and another mid-cap

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: battery trust play for shift away from Russian energy

7 days ago