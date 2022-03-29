Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: Lindsell, Train…and Bullock

29th March 2022 09:01

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

After previously interviewing Nick Train and Michael Lindsell, Richard meets James Bullock, joint portfolio manager of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund to talk Diageo (LSE:DGE), Nintendo and his market outlook.

This interview is also available as a vodcast on the interactive investor YouTube channel. Watch it here.

Listen to the other podcasts in the trilogy:

 

