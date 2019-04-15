Riding high with these UK funds

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Funds in the UK All Companies sector are on the up, with the Saltydog analyst happy to stay on board.

As part of our regular analysis we look at the amount of money moving in and out of a range of funds. In the UK Equity Income sector we track 73 funds with a combined value of nearly £100 billion.

When markets were struggling at the end of last year a massive amount of money was withdrawn from funds, and the UK All Companies sector was hit particularly hard. Between the beginning of September and the end of December, over £75 billion was taken out of all the funds that we monitor and £12 billion went from the UK All Companies sector, a reduction of 11.8%.

The other UK Equity sectors also suffered. The UK Smaller Companies sector went down by £1.9 billion (15.1%) and the UK Equity Income sector went down by £6.4 billion (13.9%). Since the beginning of the year this trend has reversed. The UK All Companies sector has seen an inflow of 4.0%, UK Smaller Companies is up 0.2% and UK Equity Income is ahead 2.2%.

Despite the uncertainty over Brexit, we've also seen the FTSE 100 rise by more than 10% so far this year. Our latest sector analysis shows that the UK All Companies sector is at the top of our 'Steady as She Goes' group, and the leading funds have made impressive gains over the last four and twelve weeks.