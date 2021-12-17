Sareum Holdings Q&A: drug developer holds AGM

Sareum Holdings is engaged in drug discovery and development. The company is focused on cancer and autoimmune diseases and licensing them to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company's drug programmes include Checkpoint Kinase 1 (CHK1), Aurora+FLT3 Kinase and Tyrosine Kinase 2- autoimmune diseases (TYK2), Aurora+FLT3 kinase and TYK2 kinase-cancer. Its Chk1 programme is the advanced programme and shows potency in disease models of lung and colon cancers in combination with chemotherapy; acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, and head and neck cancers in combination with radiotherapy. TYK2 kinase programme focuses on developing a series of TYK2 inhibitors that can be dosed orally against various autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

